Medicaid expansion proposal advances through Republican-led Mississippi House, will go to Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican-led House has passed a bill to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands more residents in one of the poorest states in the U.S. It would be a landmark shift after state leaders refused to consider the policy for years. The bill passed the House on Wednesday on a bipartisan vote of 98-20. It will go to the state Senate later, and its fate remains uncertain. The movement follows years of opposition from Republicans to the expansion allowed under the Affordable Care Act. The ACA is a 2010 federal health overhaul signed by then-President Barack Obama.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report For America

