Food aid reaches north Gaza for first time in weeks. Israeli hostages’ families push for release

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Aid convoys carrying food reached northern Gaza this week, Israeli officials said. The delivery on Wednesday is the first major one in a month to the devastated, isolated area, where the U.N. has warned of worsening starvation. The U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been working on a ceasefire deal that would release some of the hostages still held by Hamas and open the door to a greater influx of aid to Palestinians. But so far, the two sides remain far apart in public on their demands. Families of the hostages have launched a four-day march from southern Israel to Jerusalem to demand their loved ones be set free.

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

