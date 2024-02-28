AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Missouri’s GOP caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party will hold presidential caucuses this Saturday, giving voters their chance to weigh in on who should represent the party on the November presidential ballot. The contest is one of the last opportunities for candidates to shape the race for the GOP nomination before Super Tuesday on March 5. That’s when 15 states will hold Republican contests, the most of any day on the primary calendar. Former President Donald Trump looks to extend his string of primary and caucus victories this year, while Nikki Haley, his former U.N. ambassador, seeks her first win of the campaign.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.