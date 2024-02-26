Alabama judge shot in home; son arrested and charged, authorities say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama judge remains hospitalized after a weekend shooting at his home, and his son has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told news outlets that Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit in that county, underwent surgery after Saturday’s shooting. The sheriff’s office says that when deputies arrived at the home they found the judge had been assaulted, shot, and seriously injured. His son, 36-year-old Khalfani A. Hardwick, was later arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and possessing a firearm when forbidden to do so. He’s being held without bond.

