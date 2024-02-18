Ventura County Fire Department: Crews spend several days preparing for rainstorm

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County Fire crews spent several days preparing for the upcoming storm.

Crews say they expect rain to hit Southern California on Sunday and continue into the week.

The department put out two swift water teams for those who may become trapped under water.

There are also 5 utilities in the field, as well as dozens of extra firefighters on duty.

Some of their concerns are the hillside areas and coastal areas due to high surf and strong winds.

"We're keeping an eye on the coast because this storm includes high surf advisories specifically Sunday morning early as well as Tuesday morning early," said spokesperson Andy Van Sciver of the Ventura County Fire Department.

As fires crews anticipate a "significant downpour," they are urging drivers to avoid any flooded roads.