Police who responded to Maine mass shooting describe missed opportunity to end manhunt
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police who testified before an independent commission investigating the response to a mass shooting in Maine acknowledged missed opportunities to end a manhunt for the shooter that locked down the community and terrified residents. Maine Gov. Janet Mills and state Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review the events that led up to the shootings that killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston on Oct. 25. The commission has heard from officers with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and heard from members of the Lewiston and Lisbon police departments on Thursday.