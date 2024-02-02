SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 50-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested Friday morning for multiple sex crimes committed on a minor while he was their tennis coach in 2000.

On Feb. 2, 2024, around 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested the man without incident at the tennis courts in the 1400 block of Park Place in Santa Barbara state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 50-year-old was booked on five counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child age 14 or 15 where the perpetrator is ten years older than the victim and two counts of oral copulation of a person under the age of 16 detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man is currently being held at the Main Jail with bail set at $100,000 state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the man began in October 2023 when a survivor reported the crimes to law enforcement and, after months of investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The crimes occurred while the 50-year-old was the survivor's tennis coach in the Santa Barbara area in 2000 relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Sheriff's Deputy Special Duty Jaycee Hunter at 805-681-4100 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or at SBSheriff.org.

Advocates are available through the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Victim-Witness Assistance Program that those in need can contact at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 805-840-3232.

Additional support services, including a 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy as well as counseling are available through the Sheriff's community partner Standing Together to End Sexual Assault at 805-564-3696.