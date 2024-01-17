GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor in Kansas fighting again over income tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas have renewed a fight with the Democratic governor over income tax cuts with no sign of a break in an impasse that thwarted tax relief last year. The dispute is over moving Kansas to a single rate for personal income taxes, which Gov. Laura Kelly opposes. The Kansas House is expected to vote Thursday on a GOP plan for cutting income, sales and property taxes by a total of $1.6 billion over three years. The Senate approved it Wednesday, 25-11. But with four members absent, Republican supporters appeared at least a vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to override an expected Kelly veto.

