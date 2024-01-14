Looking for rain, forecast Jan 15th

Most of us enjoyed a very quiet weather day with just a few passing clouds and cool to mild temperatures. A few sprinkles did manage to fall across portions of the Central Coast, but no measurable rainfall was recorded. Some breezy winds are being felt around the Gaviota to Point Conception area, but there are no advisories in place at this time. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with patchy dense fog possible in some low lying areas. Lows will be mostly in the 40's. A nice Martin Luther Kind Day is expected with partly cloudy skies and temperatures mostly in the 60's.

Looking ahead, we have been on the bottom end of several quick hitting northerly storm systems. As you already know, not much rain has been received and the big weather story has mostly focused on the strong wind and chilly wintry temperatures. We do see the potential for more showers ahead with the storm track taking a more ocean path rather than straight from the north. The good news is that should help to moderate the chilly temperatures as more ocean influence warms the air a bit. We still don't see any significant rain chances other than a slight chance coming by Wednesday. Beyond that, our forecast computers see a possible bigger pattern shift with the storm track taking a more southerly path. This could bring better chances for showers by next weekend. The models are a little scattered with not much agreement as per timing and amounts expected. We will need to get a bit closer to next weekend and then we should have a better idea of what to expect. The El Nino signal, in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of South America, is still very strong which means both computers and human forecasters remain very busy with the challenge of making long range forecasts. We will pass all of the updates right to you as soon as we can right here and on our news channels.