Ventura cat lounge creates facilitates hundreds of adoptions through unique design

VENTURA, Calif.—A cat lover- turned non-profit owner in Ventura has created a better way for cats to get adopted.

Jennifer Thompson’s nonprofit, Cassie’s Cats, is a cat lounge where visitors pay a small entry fee to interact with about a dozen cats.

The fee goes towards supplying the non profit with food and other basic necessities for the cats that stay there until they are adopted.

Instead of staying in crates or small rooms the way they would in a shelter, the cats get to roam around freely in an environment that resembles a living room, equipped with cat furniture and toys.

Since they opened in 2021 the shelter has facilitated 143 adoptions.

Mina Wahab

