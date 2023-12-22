Skip to Content
News

Rainstorm impacts parts of Montecito— business slows down

Mina Wahab
By
New
Published 5:57 pm

MONTECITO, Calif.—After the Montecito mudslides of 2018, storms in the area are taken very seriously.

But a lot of the people we spoke to today say this is nothing compared to what they’ve seen in past years.

Still, others have concerns.

We noticed some people on Coast Village Road doing last minute shipping at ups trying to get their holiday packages delivered in time, and others enjoying a stroll in the rain.

“We had to close a couple of times, you know, last year. So it's like that remnant of like, oh, like really hitting this, you know, like season. Again, we're like if this rains coming in and you know, we may get that, you know, evacuation orders that we've had before,” said Lauren Marcos, Manager at UPS on Coast Village Road.

“It's flooding everywhere right now. So it's making business kind of challenging. But again, you know, we need the rain,” said small business owner Sarah Anticouni, who lives in Santa Barbara.

Residents are urged to pay attention to any flash flood warnings and to stay safe on the roads.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content