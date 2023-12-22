Rainstorm impacts parts of Montecito— business slows down

MONTECITO, Calif.—After the Montecito mudslides of 2018, storms in the area are taken very seriously.

But a lot of the people we spoke to today say this is nothing compared to what they’ve seen in past years.

Still, others have concerns.

We noticed some people on Coast Village Road doing last minute shipping at ups trying to get their holiday packages delivered in time, and others enjoying a stroll in the rain.

“We had to close a couple of times, you know, last year. So it's like that remnant of like, oh, like really hitting this, you know, like season. Again, we're like if this rains coming in and you know, we may get that, you know, evacuation orders that we've had before,” said Lauren Marcos, Manager at UPS on Coast Village Road.

“It's flooding everywhere right now. So it's making business kind of challenging. But again, you know, we need the rain,” said small business owner Sarah Anticouni, who lives in Santa Barbara.

Residents are urged to pay attention to any flash flood warnings and to stay safe on the roads.