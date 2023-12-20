Stormy weather causes increase in car crashes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—We spoke with two CHP officers who say they’ve noticed an increase in crashes in just the last two days.

One Santa Barbara CHP officer said that he saw 10 crashes in Santa Barbara just yesterday alone.

The fog and rain can make it harder to see.

And many drivers do not reduce their speeds to account for the dangerous road conditions.

Two days ago a sheriff lieutenant in an unmarked vehicle hydroplaned causing a rollover near the 154.

chp officers say this can happen to anyone in during the rain, but there are ways to manage the scary situation.

“You'll feel your vehicle lift up a little bit and then you'll notice that you don't have control at that point. And so that's what we're trying to ask you, to keep your steering input straight and then take your foot off the gas and slow down. A lot of the crashes that we have, people just are driving way too fast and driving over their head and they can't stop safely or stop on time,” said Santa Barbara CHP Spokesperson Jonathan Gutierrez.

A lot of these accidents are preventable from a simple reduction in speed.

CHP officers say it’s important to check that everything in your car is running properly— from windshield wipers to brakes— to ensure your safety and the people around you.