Therapy dogs help local college students cope with stress

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—A pre-finals tradition that students at Santa Barbara City College look forward to each semester is showing them that you can still find joy throughout the chaos of exam preparation.

“ It's nice to take a break from everything. You know, it's always go, go, go your eyes in the gas. So it's really nice to just take a step back and realize that it's going to be okay,” said Santa Barbara City College student Tag Walter.

Seven therapy dogs happily wagged their tails, providing a much needed service to hundreds of students.

Becky Bean, WELL Student Program Advisor

“ Through the pandemic and even now, you know, students are still facing a lot of anxiety, stress, you know, depression, feelings of isolation.”

Therapy dogs of Santa Barbara has been partnering with Santa Barbara City College for a decade.

They say there’s science behind the joy and peace these dogs bring.

“This dog is like Prozac. This dog, you've pet this dog and your heart rate goes down and you feel better,” said Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara Executive Director Carey Bradshaw.

“It's an amazing, amazing reaction in your brain, just petting and talking to a dog and even just smiling at a dog will release. Endorphins, oxytocin, serotonin and all those things are a recipe for happiness,” Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara Development Coordinator Jody Williams.

“You can kind of get instant feedback whenever you come anywhere with a therapy dog because it just brightens people's day immediately,” Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara Volunteer Kim Lieberman.

And though the therapy dogs won’t be there for the last week of finals, event organizers say there will be free upcoming workshops on meditation and mindfulness that students can access through the campus’ wellness center.