Former foster youth from Ventura County can now apply to receive supplemental income

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—The Ventura County Human Services Agency in partnership with Ventura County based nonprofit James Storehouse has just opened up the application period for a supplemental income pilot program.

Young adults who were formerly in Ventura County’s foster care system can now receive consistent financial aid for 18 months.

Christopher Kahler is one of those young adults. He says growing up in foster care marked a childhood riddled with instability.

“Constantly moving, not knowing when I was really going to build to eat next and some of the places that I'm that I really went to all those kind of creating like a fear growing up, you know, just like is this is this going to be able to end? Will I be taking this into adulthood?” said Kahler.

And though turning 18 traditionally marks a joyous milestone of adulthood, for those leaving foster care it can be a trying time.

“Many youth who I know personally have said that their 18th birthday was the worst day of their lives because they lost all support, both emotionally and financially. And now they're left to figure out life on their own,” said Associate Director of James Storehouse Jessi Bierling.

For things to fundamentally change, Associate Director of James Storehouse Jessi Bierling says we have to break the cycle of poverty.

That’s where VC Thrive comes to play.

The supplemental income program will disburse $1,000 a month to 21 to 26 year olds who are eligible.

For Chris Kahler this is life changing.

“I could save up for a car. And, you know, I don't I don't really have to worry about whether or not I'm going to make it to the next paycheck before I got to pay my bill. So it is truly a blessing. You know, when I heard about it, I am extremely excited to be a part of the program,” said Kahler.

Bierling says this extra funding lifts a huge financial burden for those trying to move past survival mode and into self actualization.

“Many youth that are just figuring out where am I going to sleep tonight? Where am I going to get my next meal? And so if those are your primary concerns, you're not able to think about things like college or like your dream job,” said Bierling.

She encourages those in need to apply immediately, since capacity is limited to the first 150 eligible applicants.

The application deadline is February 29th of next year.