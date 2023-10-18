South Africa hopes to ease crippling blackouts as major power station recovers

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African officials are hoping the gradual recovery of one of the country’s biggest coal-fired power stations will reduce its crippling power blackouts. At least two units at the Kusile power station have been restored in the last three weeks, adding 1,600 megawatts to the national grid and reducing the rolling power blackouts, which can last up to 12 hours a day. The units have been out of service since they broke down in October last year, contributing significantly to the blackouts, known in South Africa as loadshedding. While the full recovery of the power station is unlikely to end all power blackouts, it is seen as a significant step toward resolving the crisis that has severely affected households and the country’s economy.

