Greta Thunberg charged with public order offense in UK after arrest outside oil industry conference

LONDON (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offense after being arrested at a demonstration against an oil industry conference in London. The Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that she was one of 26 people charged after protesters gathered outside the luxury InterContinental Hotel during the Energy Intelligence Forum. Thunberg was detained Tuesday and taken to a police station before being released overnight. She was charged with breaching the Public Order Act and released on bail until a Nov. 15 hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.