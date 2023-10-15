Asian American Neighborhood Festival kicks off its 14th annual celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The Asian American Neighborhood Festival kicked off Sunday afternoon.

This annual celebration is in its 14th year and is hosted by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

The free, family friendly event honors and celebrates the Asian American communities that once thrived in the Santa Barbara Presidio neighborhood.

Event attendees will get to enjoy enriching cultural performances, support local Asian artisans, and create art, all while learning about Santa Barbara’s Asian American history.

For a schedule of performances visit sbthp.org.