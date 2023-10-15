Skip to Content
News

Asian American Neighborhood Festival kicks off its 14th annual celebration

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
By
Published 11:15 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The Asian American Neighborhood Festival kicked off Sunday afternoon.

This annual celebration is in its 14th year and is hosted by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

The free, family friendly event honors and celebrates the Asian American communities that once thrived in the Santa Barbara Presidio neighborhood.

Event attendees will get to enjoy enriching cultural performances, support local Asian artisans, and create art, all while learning about Santa Barbara’s Asian American history.

For a schedule of performances visit sbthp.org.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content