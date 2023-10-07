Ventura County Fire Department respond to structure fire in Ojai

OJAI, Calif. — According to the Ventura County Fire Department, heavy smoke from a garage and roof of the structures were reported Saturday morning in Ojai.

Ventura County fire crews were dispatched to 611 Del Oro Drive at around 11:36 a.m.

Crews worked to bring the fire dubbed the "Oro Incident" under control, at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to VCFD.

#oroincident; FFs are on scene of a working fire in the 600 block of Oro Drive in Ojai. Crews are reporting heavy smoke from the garage and roof of the structures. Firefighters are working to bring the fire under control. #VCFD #vcso pic.twitter.com/GnzSlA0fTH — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 7, 2023

Ventura County Sheriff were also on the scene of the structure fire, according to the VCFD Public Information Office.

VCFD say the Oro Incident may have damaged the residents home.

AlertCalifornia cameras were able to pick up the structure fire at approximately 11:27 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported and the cause remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.