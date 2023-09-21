Texas teen sentenced to 40 years after killing a student and injuring another in school shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 16-year-old has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a student and injuring another at a Dallas-area school earlier this year. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office says the teen admitted to being the shooter and asked a jury to determine his sentence. Prosecutors say the teen fired a shotgun into a group of students waiting for the doors to be unlocked at Lamar High School in Arlington. Sixteen-year-old Ja’Shawn Poirier was killed and a 16-year-old girl was hit in the face by shrapnel.

