Free prescription discount cards from GoodRx — What’s the catch?

GoodRx’s prescription savings program offers significant discounts on prescription drugs, but not without some catches. Using GoodRx means paying out of pocket, without insurance. The cost doesn’t count toward your deductible. The company was also penalized by the Federal Trade Commission for sharing users’ sensitive health information without permission. And using it isn’t always simple. Prices change frequently, and you might have to use big chain pharmacies rather than smaller local ones. The savings still might be worth it, but there are also other options to consider. Your pharmacist, drug manufacturers, Cost Plus Drugs or grants from nonprofits might also be able to help you afford your medications.

