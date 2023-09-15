Family files lawsuit after police fatally shot New Mexico man while at wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by police in New Mexico after they responded to the wrong address is suing the city and three officers. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court on behalf of Robert Dotson and his family. The officers in the northwestern New Mexico city of Farmington mistakenly responded to the Dotson home after getting a domestic violence call. The lawsuit contends that the officers’ actions demonstrated a reckless disregard and conscious indifference for the rights of Dotson and his family. A lawyer for the officers called the shooting tragic, saying the officers were backing away after realizing their mistake when Dotson opened his front door and raised his handgun.

