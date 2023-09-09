Coco Gauff plays Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the U.S. Open women’s singles final. Gauff enters Saturday’s championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium seeking her first Grand Slam title. Sabalenka is trying to win her second major trophy of the year. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is seeded No. 6 at Flushing Meadows and is on an 11-match unbeaten run. Sabalenka is a 25-year-old from Belarus who is seeded No. 2 in the last major tournament of the season. She will rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time on Monday no matter what happens against Gauff.

