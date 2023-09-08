Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies at age 97

Luxury fashion house Dior has confirmed that longtime former artistic director Marc Bohan has died at 97. The couturier served as a designer for the brand for nearly three decades. His designs have been worn by the likes of Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor. Bohan was known for crafting Dior’s “slim” look that featured a slender feminine silhouette. Dior CEO Delphine Arnault said in a statement Friday that Bohan was a unique creator who infused Dior elegance with his free spirit. After being replaced at Dior in 1989, Bohan moved to London and joined the prestigious house of Norman Hartnell, a couturier for Britain’s royal family.

