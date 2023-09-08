Alabama woman gets a year in jail for hanging racially offensive dolls on Black neighbors’ fence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama woman has been sentenced to a year in prison for hanging racially offensive homemade dolls on her Black neighbors’ fence in an attempt to get them to move. U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart said Thursday in a news release that 64-year-old Cheryl Lynn Pytleski, of Chancellor, pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of her neighbors and was sentenced Wednesday. The woman put out the dolls Oct. 18, 2019. She pleaded guilty in March to a criminal violation of the Fair Housing Act. The 12-month sentence is the maximum allowed under the federal law.

