Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say

BOSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating an episode in which passengers complained of a camera allegedly placed in a bathroom on American Airlines passenger jet. Passengers aboard American Airlines flight 1441 from Charlotte to Boston told local media that a woman reported her teenage daughter found a camera in the first-class lavatory. Law enforcement officers met the plane at the gate after it landed Sept. 2 at Boston Logan Airport. Massachusetts State Police initially reported to WSOC-TV in North Carolina that the episode involved a juvenile, a flight attendant and a cell phone. But State Police later deferred to the FBI, which had no comment on Friday.

