Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of pretrial detention in Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a Moscow court’s decision to extend his pretrial detention in Russia until the end of November. The American journalist was arrested on espionage charges in March during a work trip to the city of Yekaterinburg. An order that authorized keeping Gershkovich in jail before trial was set to expire on Aug. 30. The Moscow City Court extended the custody order on Thursday by three months, drawing objections from U.S. government officials and the Journal. The court’s website on Saturday showed that Gershkovich’s defense team has filed an appeal. The court in June rejected his appeal of the ruling to detain him until the end of August.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.