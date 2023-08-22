Florida agencies are accused in a lawsuit of sending confusing Medicaid termination notices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida residents argue in a federal lawsuit that state agencies aren’t adequately notifying low-income and disabled people that their public health insurance is ending. The class-action lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Florida Health Justice Project and the National Health Law Program on behalf of the three Floridians. The defendants are the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Children and Families. The residents say more than 182,000 Floridians have been issued termination notices since April. That’s when a coronavirus policy that banned states from dropping people from Medicaid ended. Hundreds of thousands more are expected to lose coverage over the next year.

