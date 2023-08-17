Contract talks continue nearly 2 months into strike at Pennsylvania locomotive plant

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Contract negotiations between the country’s largest locomotive manufacturer and its striking unions are continuing in Erie, Pennsylvania, nearly two months after some 1,400 workers walked off the job. The session followed comments by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis expressing concerns the dispute could result in an end to manufacturing at Wabtec’s facility. Scott Slawson, president of Local 506 of the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America, says a potential plant closure wasn’t discussed during talks Thursday he described as productive. The sides plan to resume talks next week. A Wabtec spokesperson says the Erie plant “has been a laggard in terms of cost and efficiency for years,” and notes the company has proposed $41 million in wage improvements.

