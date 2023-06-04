Local Autism Organization hosts first ever Color Run

OXNARD, Calif.—Spectacular Services hosted its first ever Color Run Sunday morning. This event brought the community together through music, games, and exercise. The emphasis here is about inclusivity and mental health. Spectacular Services is an organization dedicated to helping those on the autism spectrum. Other than teaching their clients life skills like cooking and budgeting finances, they also help them with socialization. Event organizers hopes this event continues to grow and that people become aware of the resources at Spectacular services.

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.