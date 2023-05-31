Britain’s leading business lobby group sets out proposals for change after misconduct allegations

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leading business lobby group has set out a series of proposals it hopes can secure its future following a string of allegations of inappropriate behaviour that led to the cancellation of membership subscriptions from some of the country’s biggest companies. In a statement Wednesday, the Confederation of British Industry said it will ask its members to vote on the proposals to improve its governance structures and internal culture at an extraordinary general meeting on June 6. The CBI has been rocked by multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, in recent months, which prompted dozens of household names, including automaker BMW, banking firm NatWest and insurance group Aviva, to ditch their membership of the organization.

