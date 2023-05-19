Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say the driver of a semitruck that slammed into a passenger van on Interstate 5 in western Oregon has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges. Oregon State Police say 11 people were in the van when it was struck. Six people died at the scene, one more died after being airlifted to a hospital and four were injured. Police said Friday that Lincoln Clayton Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, manslaughter and assault. He had not yet appeared in court, and it was not clear if he had an attorney. Thursday’s crash near Albany is one of the deadliest the state has seen in recent years.

