Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan says police are surrounding his house in an upscale area of the eastern city of Lahore and he could be arrested. However, police said Wednesday they are surrounding the home because dozens of people linked to last week’s violent attacks on public property and military installations were hiding there. “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house,” Khan wrote on Twitter. The development comes hours after Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Khan has 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects allegedly hiding at his home or face a police raid.