US seeks dismissal of corruption charges against Florida 2018 Democratic governor nominee Gillum

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss remaining corruption charges against Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018. Monday’s request came after a jury deadlocked on all but one count at trial earlier this month. The motion by prosecutors also seekes the dismissal of the case against Gillum’s co-defendant. Jurors acquitted Gillum of lying to the FBI but couldn’t reach a verdict on more than a dozen fraud and conspiracy charges contending Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks diverted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions for his personal use. Gillum lost the governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018 by less than 34,000 votes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.