Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An unusually early heat wave is expected to start Saturday and last through Monday in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington. Temperatures in Portland are forecast to hover in the mid-90s throughout the weekend. Temperatures could hit the low 90s in Seattle. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of more frequent heat waves following the fatal “heat dome” weather event that prompted record temperatures and deaths in 2021. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

