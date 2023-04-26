Iran court issues $312.9M judgment against US amid tensions
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian court has issued a $312.9 million judgment against the United States over a 2017 Islamic State-claimed attack on Tehran. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, in reporting Wednesday on the decision, offered no direct evidence to support the court’s allegation that American officials had any part in the June 2017 attack that killed at least 18 people and wounded 50 others. However, the court ruling comes as U.S. judges have issued rulings that call for billions of dollars to be paid by Iran over attacks linked to Tehran. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.