Germany backs EU-Indonesia trade pact to curb China reliance

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that he will press for a trade agreement between the European Union and Indonesia as part of his country’s efforts to reduce its reliance on China for crucial raw materials. Speaking at the opening of the annual Hannover trade fair, Scholz told Indonesian President Joko Widodo that a trade deal between Southeast Asia’s most populous nation and the 27-nation bloc would create an economic area with 700 million people. Scholz said of the negotiations, which have been ongoing since 2016, that he is “working to finally get this agreement across the finish line.” The German leader said he was similar hopeful about talks between the EU and the Latin American Mercosur bloc, Mexico, Australia, Kenya and India.

