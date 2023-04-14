Russian forces bear down on Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Analysts and Russian officials say the battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut is heating up again. They said Friday that Ukrainian defenders of the devastated city are opposing a coordinated three-pronged attack by the Kremlin’s forces and efforts to stop supplies from reaching them. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an assessment that Russia has “re-energized its assault” on Bakhmut. The city for months has been the stage for the longest and bloodiest fight of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The British assessment said the Ukrainian defense still holds Bakhmut’s western districts but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire in recent days.

