TikTok ban pushed by Missouri’s Hawley blocked in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has tried to force a Senate vote on legislation that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States. He was blocked Wednesday by a fellow Republican as lawmakers in both chambers are still trying to figure out what action, if any, is appropriate against the social media app. Hawley called TikTok “digital fentanyl” and argued it could give the Chinese government access to data from 150 million American users. Republican Sen. Rand Paul objected to Hawley’s motion, arguing that trying to ban an app would violate the Constitution and anger the millions of voters who use it.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.