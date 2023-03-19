Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A local official in Central African Republic says nine Chinese nationals have been killed in attack at a gold mining site. The ambush on Sunday took place near the town of Bambari at the Chimbolo mine. The mayor of nearby Bambari said the gunmen attacked around 5 a.m. and overpowered the site’s security guards. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion fell on the Coalition of Patriots for Change which is active in the area. But a spokesman for the CPC instead blamed Russian mercenaries for the attack. He accused the Wagner Group without providing evidence of trying to scare Chinese companies away from the area.

By JEAN-FERNAND KOENA and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press

