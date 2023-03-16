Slight rain chances this weekend…

We’ll continue drying out Thursday afternoon, however temperatures will remain cool with mostly cloudy skies up and down the coast.

Friday morning a thick marine layer will stay in place as a trough skirts to our north. Winds will be light, however we can’t rule out patchy drizzle in a few locations.

Saturday, high pressure will build in early! By Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a system will move through the region with a small chance of light rain possible. The highest probability of rain will be in San Luis Obispo County. Nonetheless, that chance is slim and totals would only range between a quarter of an inch or less.

We’ll have break from the rain during the day on Monday, however a strong system will again approach the region Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There is the chance for more significant rainfall. The system is still a long way out, and we’ll continue to monitor all the latest developments.

