Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband are divorcing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior presidential adviser in the Trump White House, Kellyanne Conway, and her husband, attorney George Conway, a prominent critic of the former president, say they are divorcing. The Conways posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, saying in part that “we are in the final stages of an amicable divorce.” Washington observers questioned the state of their union after George Conway began criticizing Donald Trump with a fervor that often matched his wife’s support of the president. The marriage of more than 20 years included four children.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.