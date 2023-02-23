Skip to Content
today at 12:13 pm
Farmers express concern over freezing temperatures on Central Coast, taking action to protect crops

Agriculture fields are muddy this week after the recent rain, but that's good news to local growers like Talley Farms.
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Ryan Talley with Talley Farms said he is concerned for the avocado and citrus fields, as freezing temperatures could impact them.

Talley said he and the workers are taking action to protect them at all costs.

"We'll just start the wind machines, and they will be running all night long," said Talley. "And that's what we found to be the most effective way to prevent frost."

The farmer mentioned avocados and citrus are not receptive to chilly temperatures.

"With the lemons and avocados, you can suffer a crop loss if you don't adequately protect against these cold temperatures that are coming," said Talley.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

