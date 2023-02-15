Local showroom business leaving State Street for new location in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, California – The owner of a local consignment center says the location of her store on State Street was attracting unwanted problems.

Faitell Attractions - The Collective, a popular interior design and curated consignment center in downtown Santa Barbara, opened during the pandemic in 2020.

Owner Lisa Faitell of the showroom says when she opened the business, the focus was on fashionable vintage and upcycled furniture, antiques and home decor from around the world.

But due to growing concerns over homeless issues surrounding her store, Faitell decided to close her business on State Street.

Despite her struggles on State State, the owner says her business has steadily grown in popularity.

So she decided to relocate the business to a larger downtown area.

In addition to one-of-a-kind furniture and accessories, the showroom offers custom window fashions, window treatments and more.

The new 4,000-foot showroom is now located at 127 West Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara,

The showroom is set to hold its Grand Opening celebration on Feb. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Faitell is the creator of the successful design firm Faitell Interiors and Homme Interior.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara she worked for decades as an interior designer in New York. Faitell, who graduated from the renowned New York School of Interior Design, has worked with clients up and down the East coast and bi- coastally.

She has won “Best of Houzz Award for 3 consecutive years and was the winner of “Best of Manhattan Award for Design” in 2018.

For more information on the design collections visit faitellattractions.com. To contact the showroom call 805.770.3163