Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Moldova

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has angrily rejected the Moldovan president’s claim about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government, accusing Moldova’s authorities of trying to distract public attention from the country’s own domestic problems. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday dismissed Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s claims as “absolutely unfounded and unsubstantiated.” Sandu said Monday that the purported Russian plot envisioned attacks on government buildings, hostage-takings and other violent actions by groups of saboteurs in order to put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its hopes to join the European Union. Sandu’s claim came a week after Ukraine’s President said his country had intercepted Russian plans to destroy Moldova.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.