Valladolid suspends 12 season ticket holders for racism
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valladolid has suspended 12 season ticket holders while it and authorities investigate their alleged use of verbal racist attacks against Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior. The incident occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on Dec. 30. Valladolid says it has been collaborating with police. Vinícius is a 22-year-old Brazil forward who is Black. He has been subjected to racist abuse since his arrival in Spain in 2018 but it has intensified this season. His effigy was hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.