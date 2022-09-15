Trudeau to travel to queen’s funeral with 4 ex Canadian PMs

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to London with four former Canadian prime ministers as well as indigenous leaders for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Trudeau paid tribute to the late queen in Parliament on Thursday. He says that Canadians will continue to benefit from the stability the monarchy provides. She visited the country 22 times as monarch. Trudeau says she embraced her role as queen of Canada and said “her sudden absence has struck us all palpably and profoundly.” He notes Canada has enviable stability with its constitutional monarchy. Trudeau’s office’s says former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Paul Martin and Jean Chrétien will be a part of the delegation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.