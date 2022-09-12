Community support for First Responders comes this weekend in the annual One805 fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The One805 annual fundraiser to help first responders takes place this weekend at an oceanfront property site along the Carpinteria coast.



One805 was formed after the devastating Thomas Fire in 2-17 followed by the Montecito mudflow in 2018 that took 23 lives. Community members rallied to show their backing of first responders and that continues this weekend with a stage of acclaimed musicians.



The donations to One805 assist first responders with news equipment that is not in their annual budget. It is mainly safety equipment or support gear for the K9, aviation, water rescue and SWAT team units.



One805 has also helped first responders with mental health, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and substance abuse issues.



The event set for Sunday September 17 will feature Danny Seraphine of Chicago, Elliot Easton of the Cars, Wally Palmar of the Romantics, and David Pack of Ambrosia. Santa Barbara's Dishwalla will also perform.



The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.



For more information go to: One805.org

(more details, video and photos will be added here later today.)