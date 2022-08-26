Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official has said that six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings. On Friday, Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas, who leads the Truth Commission, made the revelation with little fanfare during a lengthy defense of the commission’s report first released a week earlier. At that time, despite declaring the disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.