Pleasant weather through Friday…

Coastal areas will continue to see pleasant summertime weather through Wednesday evening.

Most spots near the beach are topping off in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland communities are reaching into the mid 80s to low 90s!

Over the next couple days and into the weekend, most locations will see mild weather. An area of high pressure will slowly drift west. This will bring some monsoonal moisture to areas in LA County where there may be an isolated thunderstorm or two. However, Ventura County and points north and west will remain dry, as instability will be limited.

Highs will stay slightly below normal in most spots through the first part of next week.