San Luis Obispo Section 8 affordable housing interest list opens

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Elderly residents, very-low-income individuals, or people with disabilities living in San Luis Obispo County can now apply to be on the list for a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher.

The affordable housing interest list opened Tuesday and will remain open until Thursday at 4 p.m., according to San Luis Obispo officials.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program helps people who are eligible to afford safe and sanitary housing in the private market, according to city officials.

Once the interest list closes, the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo County will conduct a random lottery and select 250 names. Those 250 people will be added to the Section 8 waitlist, according to the city.

Preference will be given to people who live or work in San Luis Obispo County and eligible veterans.

To apply online, click here. Residents can also call 805-543-4478 to apply over the phone. People with hearing impairments can apply or get more information by calling 7-1-1.

